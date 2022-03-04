Day Foundation names new director four months after termination of Dave Geenen

Tyla Sherwin-Cole has been named executive director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, four months after former director Dave Geenen was terminated and placed under investigation for the alleged embezzlement of at least $40,000.

Sherwin-Cole served as executive director of Dress For Success Quad Cities for three years and serves as a trustee for Eastern Iowa Community College. She begins in her new role with the Day Foundation March 14.

During her tenure with Dress For Success, Sherwin-Cole successfully completed a $350,000 capital campaign ahead of schedule to pay off the group’s mortgage on its new building; expanded the HireHer program to include American Job Center colleagues; piloted the Fill-A-Bag Friday sales program and more.

"I am extremely proud of all that Dress For Success Quad Cities staff, the board and volunteers (have accomplished) the past couple of years and hold dear to my heart the relationships I’ve built during my time as executive director," Sherwin-Cole said in a news release.

"It was immediately clear that Sherwin-Cole was the right fit," Day Foundation Board President William Stengel said. "Her experiences played a major role in our decision and we know she will lead us into a new era."

Geenen, 41, was terminated Nov. 4 after it was discovered money was missing from the foundation, 1800 3rd Ave., Rock Island. He resigned as Rock Island 7th Ward Alderman Nov. 19.

Following an investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, State's Attorney Dora Villarreal charged Geenen Feb. 4 with felony theft and set bond at $50,000. The felony charge indicates theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000.

The Day Foundation lists assets in excess of $17 million. Since its founding in 1987, the foundation has given more than $22.5 million in grant money to local nonprofits focusing on emergency assistance, affordable housing, child care, job training, support programs, scholarships and education.

