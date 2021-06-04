Day trip: Maquoketa Caves a great place to explore nature

I thought I was in a rainforest on a sunny day.

Born and raised in desert Utah, I’m not used to seeing greenery and wildflowers everywhere I look, but that was exactly my experience when visiting Maquoketa Caves State Park for the first time.

The state park is in Jackson County, Iowa — about an hour's drive from the Quad-Cities — and features 15 caves of varying sizes. Some, like the connected Upper, Middle, and Lower Dancehall caves, are large and wide with birds darting in and out of nests hidden in the walls. The Dancehall cave is the main attraction of the park, and has an artificially lit walkway between the three entrances.

Other caves, like the Barbell and Match Caves, are a tighter squeeze, and might require getting your clothes a little wet or dirty.

Army crawling in and out of Match Cave was probably the most claustrophobic I’ve ever felt, which is why I avoided most of the other tight caves.

Some, like Up-N-Down Cave and Wye Cave, have small openings that lead to wider rooms. Up-N-Down cave took me down a hole in the rock, where my head barely stuck out the top and I couldn’t lift my arms, but after ducking around a corner the rock opens up to reveal a small room, just large enough for two or three people to stand comfortably.