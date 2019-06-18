On Wednesday, the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities will be below flood stage for the first time in more than three months. If that happens, it will mark the end of a record-breaking stretch of 96 days that the river was above flood stage.
Monday river levels were:
• Rock River, Moline: 11.6 feet and dropping. Flood stage is 12 feet.
• Mississippi, Rock Island: 15.2 feet and slowly falling. It is projected to fall below flood stage of 15 feet Wednesday morning.
• Wapsipinicon, near DeWitt: 8.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet.
The lengthy flood duration “is easily a record,” said Jim Hladik, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. He said waters have been above flood stage since March 15.
The previous record was 42 days in flood stage in 1993 and 2011, he said.
Meanwhile, cleanup continues across the Quad-Cities.
Davenport
Segments of roads will continue to open as they become free of water, assessed for damage and cleaned, Director of Public Works Nicole Gleason said. Closed roads include segments of River Drive between 3rd and Division streets, and South Concord between Utah and River Drive (road closures are updated on the city website at www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/2019_flood_response.)
Crews are working as quickly as possible to clean and restore recreation areas, Gleason said.
Some of the areas may take time to dry out and recover. The Credit Island Causeway had considerable damage, with downed trees and six power poles lost during the flood. The lodge is covered in several inches of mud and silt that must be cleared from the building before cleaning and recover can begin.
Also, crews will need to clear mud and debris at Gaines and Beiderbecke before the walls at Modern Woodmen Park can be returned to storage. Demobilization of the flood walls will begin late this week or early next week.
Crews also are working as quickly as possible to re-open River Drive, where water remains over small sections of the road between Marquette and Division street, Gleason said.
“There will be a long road ahead working with FEMA to recover funds and re-build roads such as Credit Island Causeway and likely South Concord,” Gleason said. “We look forward to getting our operational staff back to the business of working on roads and sewers and moving past this record-setting flooding event.”
Sandbag pickup, hauling, and disposal still is available. To request sandbag hauling, call 563-326-7923 or submit a request online at yourgov.cartegraph.com.
Sandbags must be placed in a pile in the curb line and not obstruct traffic.
Volunteers are needed to help recover some of the riverfront recreation trail and amenities. To register for weekday cleanup, go to https://bit.ly/2MJX5Nt. To register for the Xstream Flood Cleanup event on Saturday, June 29, go to https://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/downtown-davenport-parks-flood-cleanup-2019.
Bettendorf
Lauran Haldeman, spokesperson for the city, said, “We are not aware of any significant commercial property losses at this point.”
River Drive was first to be cleaned and opened. Leach Park remains closed because significant cleaning is needed. Eagle’s Landing Park also will be cleaned.
Scott County
According to a news release from Scot County Emergency Management Agency, Scott County Secondary Roads and Scott County Conservation, in partnership with the Waste Commission of Scott County, will assist residents of unincorporated Scott County impacted by the recent Mississippi River and Wapsipinicon River flooding with flood debris collection.
Collection will begin Tuesday. Debris collection can include construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing; bulky waste such as flood-impacted furniture, doors, carpet and padding; and large appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters.
Household garbage (bagged garbage, discarded food, packaging), hazardous materials (oil, pesticides, paint, cleaners, compressed gases, propane tanks), and electronics (TVs, stereos, computers, tablets, printers) will not be picked up. To find out how to dispose of these items, go to https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/sites/default/files/attachments/posts/Flood%20Debris.pdf.
Order of clean-up locations
• 297th and 298th Streets north of River Camp Road
• 145th Avenue north of 144th Avenue
• 317th Street east and west of Scott Park Road
• Properties east and adjacent to Great River Road between Territorial Road and 235th Street
• 249th Avenue from 181st Street East
• 181st Street south of Great River Road
• Spencer Road south of U.S. Highway 67 including 179th Street Place, 179th Street and 178th Street
• 245th Avenue and 246th Avenue south of Great River Road
Residents should have flood debris to the road by Monday to assist with collection scheduling. Secondary Roads and Conservation will not return to areas for additional pickup after the scheduled pickup is complete.
For more information, call Scott County Secondary Roads at 563-326-8640. For more information about items to be collected, call the Waste Commission of Scott County, 563-381-1300.
Muscatine
Kevin Jenison, spokesperson for the city of Muscatine, said all streets are open. Detours were removed Friday.
Crews are focused on cleaning Riverside Park, he said: “Basically, it’s been underwater since March.” Public works crews have been scraping pavement and parking areas and removing mud.
On Friday, a group of volunteers from Kent Corp. — 60 in the morning and 60 in the afternoon — will go through the grassy areas and trails to pick up debris in the park.
“The goal is to try to have the park opened this weekend,” Jenison said.
More rain looms
More rain and thunderstorms may be on the way for the Quad-City region. On Wednesday, Hladik said, there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms moving south of Interstate 80 during the day and into the evening. Highs will be in the middle 70s.
Thursday will be dry, with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday’s highs could reach at least into the lower 80s, he said. Chances of storms and heavy rain increase Friday afternoon and Friday night.