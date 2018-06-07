The Quad-Cities is down a music venue.
Daytrotter's venue, which opened in 2016 on Brady Street in downtown Davenport, will no longer host live shows.
Matt Lundberg, senior vice president of Wolfgang's Vault, the New York-based company that owns a majority share of Daytrotter, confirmed Thursday that Daytrotter is done hosting concerts.
"There were three shows over the weekend and those will be the last ones for the indefinite future," Lundberg said in an interview with the Quad-City Times. "We have made the difficult decision to shutter those."
While opening the live music space was an "exciting opportunity," back in 2016, Lundberg said it never proved financially viable.
"We have never been successful in making an economic go of it," he said. "We knew we had to do something. We were losing money every time we were using it."
In addition, several members of Daytrotter's small staff were let go earlier this week, Lundberg said.
The 375-cap venue on the first floor of the historic Renwick Building hosted acts such as Charles Bradley, Dale Watson, Angaleena Presley and Lizzo as well as several festivals.
"It was a great place to see a show," he said. "What I do think is it just was not the quite the right size to be economically feasible for the Quad-Cities. "
Daytrotter's studio, located in the back of the building, will continue recording weekly sessions with artists.
"There are no plans to slow that down at all," Lundberg said.
In a way, Lundberg said the move is a return to Daytrotter's roots.
Daytrotter was founded in 2006 as an independent music site by Sean Moeller, a Quad-City native and current resident. It began recording sessions above Huckleberry's Pizza in Rock Island and the website has featured sessions with musical acts such as Bon Iver, the Mumford Sons, The Lumineers, Ed Sheeran and Tegan & Sara.
Lundberg said Daytrotter and its sister site, Paste Magazine, have found recent success in streaming their sessions on Facebook and YouTube.
"We feel good about it for the first time in a long time," Lundberg said.
On the venue's Facebook page, there are seven shows scheduled through September. On Daytrotter.com, the "Live Shows" page is empty.
Lundberg said there are no plans for Daytrotter to move from its current location in downtown Davenport.