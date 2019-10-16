{{featured_button_text}}
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in west Davenport.

The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m., Tuesday. Davenport police and firefighters along with Medic EMS responded to the W. River Drive and Rockingham Road ramp.

The single-vehicle crash occurred when motorcycle was traveling from Rockingham Road onto W. River Drive, police said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for a short time during to the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.

