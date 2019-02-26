Three people are dead and one critically injured in a house fire in Muscatine Monday night.
Firefighters were called at 6:39 p.m. to 104 Clinton St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming several windows and doors on the north and south sides of the single-family dwelling with people possibly trapped inside, according to a news release from the fire department.
Muscatine police found a person outside one of the windows. That person was treated by Muscatine paramedics and transported to Trinity Muscatine where the person is in critical condition.
Fire soon broke through the front windows facing Clinton Street. Crews initiated a fire attack in extreme heat, smoke, and flame conditions. They found multiple rooms in a post-flashover state which occurs when the entire room is on fire. Once firefighters entered the rooms that were on fire, they found the bodies of three people, according to the news release.
One pet cat was rescued and is being cared for at a local veterinary office.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire, but did not require medical attention.
About 30 fire fighters responded to the fire, including some off duty personnel.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene and will be providing support as they can.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending confirmation of the identities by the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of survivors. Autopsies will be performed at University Hospitals in Iowa City to determine the exact cause of death.
The house suffered heavy fire and water damage and likely will be considered a total loss.
The on-scene investigation is ongoing.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, Wilton Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and Muscatine Police Department are assisting in the investigation.