A Pleasant Valley man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday in Bettendorf.
Emergency responders received the call at 2:41 a.m. of a crash near the intersection of 30th and State (U.S. 67) streets, according to a news release from the Bettendorf Police Department.
A 2013 Land Rover, drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and junction box.
Upon arrival police officers found the driver to be to non-responsive.
The driver, a 50-year-old resident of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, was transported by ambulance to Unity Point/Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf where he later died.
The name of the victim is being withheld until notification of family members is complete.
State Street was closed for about 45 minutes during the incident so electrical lines could be cleared from the roadway.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.
The Bettendorf Police Department was assisted on scene by the Bettendorf Fire Department, Medic Ambulance and Mid-American Energy.