One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Scott County.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 24740 Valley Drive for a single-vehicle crash.
On scene investigation by the Scott County Accident Response Team showed the vehicle, a 1990 GMC pickup, was traveling west on Valley Drive when it left the road, traveled into the north ditch until it struck a telephone/power pole.
The vehicle continued into the yard of a residence until striking a tree and a small metal shed where it came to rest.
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the pickup was driven by a 65-year-old man from Pleasant Valley.
The driver was transported to Trinity by Medic Ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
Assisting in the incident were LeClaire police, Bettendorf Fire and police, and Medic Ambulance.
This crash remains under investigation. The driver’s name is being held pending family notification.