One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 74 in Henry County.
The crash occurred at 8:19 p.m. on I-74, near milemarker 24, just south of the Andover exit.
According to Illinois State Police, a black 2004 Nissan Frontier was westbound on I-74 when it left the roadway and traveled into the right-hand ditch. The driver then over corrected with the vehicle rolling across both westbound lanes before coming to rest on the passenger side in the passing lane of the interstate.
The driver and passenger were transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where the driver was pronounced dead.
The name of the driver is not being released pending notification of the family.
The Illinois State Police, Andover Fire Department and the Cambridge Ambulance responded to the scene.