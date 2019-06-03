One person is dead after a fire truck and pickup collided Sunday morning near the Clinton and Scott county border.
The Clinton County Communications Center received the 911 call at 9:46 a.m., Sunday, of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 278th Street, just north of Allen’s Grove Park on the Wapsi River.
Upon arrival Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies found a Donahue Volunteer Fire Department engine and a green pickup had been involved in a collision, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
Deputies say initial investigation of the scene indicated that the Donahue fire engine had been northbound on 210th Avenue on a non-emergency test drive. The driver of the engine, Clayton Schoenthaler, 18, of Donahue, was turning around to go southbound to return to the station when he pulled into the path of a southbound green pickup truck pulling a small trailer loaded with a lawn tractor. The front of the pickup struck the fire engine on the right rear dual tires and came to rest on 210th Avenue.
The two people in the pickup truck, Roger and Linda Galloway, both of Grand Mound, were transported by ambulance to the DeWitt hospital. The driver, Roger Galloway, died at the hospital, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.
Assisting Clinton County deputies were the Iowa State Patrol which performed a technical investigation of the collision, the Clinton County Medical Examiner, Grand Mound and Donahue Fire Departments and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.