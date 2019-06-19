Less than one month remains to apply for disaster assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Deadline for filing is Monday, July 1, Deanna Frazier, FEMA spokesperson, said Wednesday.
If you are an Iowa resident in one of the nine disaster-designated counties for federal individual assistance — Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury — you may be eligible for federal assistance if you were impacted by the severe storms and flooding from March 12 through May 16.
As of Wednesday, 66 Louisa County residents and 268 Scott County residents have registered, Frazier said. FEMA has approved $13.6 million for all nine counties.
Sometimes, people are reluctant to register, Frazier said. “Sometimes survivors think they did not sustain enough damage to warrant a registration,” she said. FEMA should make that decision, she said.
Also, some residents are concerned there is not enough money to go around to people affected more than they were, Frazier said.
“Iowans are a strong and resilient people,” she said. “They don’t want to be seen as taking a handout.
But “These are your tax dollars at work,” she said.
The disaster declaration applies only to these particular counties and damage only during this time period. Damage resulting from severe storms and flooding after May 16 currently is not eligible for federal disaster assistance.
Disaster survivors who register for assistance with FEMA may be eligible for grants to help pay for rent for a place to live a primary residence can be repaired, to pay for minor structural repairs, to replace essential personal property and/or to pay for disaster-related needs other programs don’t cover.
Disaster assistance grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and most other federal and state programs.
Some survivors with significant damage may need a larger amount of money to help with recovery. For those situations, a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA may be the best option, Frazier said.
The SBA loans are the primary source of funds for repairs to homes and businesses and/or for replacement of personal property after a disaster. Renters and homeowners can borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace clothing, furniture, cars and appliances damaged or destroyed. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to pay for structural repairs to their primary residence or to rebuild a house.
Businesses and private non-profits may borrow up to $2 million both for physical repairs and economic injury.
Those who are referred to the SBA can complete an application online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applications must be completed and submitted to maintain eligibility for additional FEMA dollars and/or have access to funding or resources from other entities.
If the SBA offers a loan, the approved individual is not required to take any or all the money. But if you are offered a loan and decline it because you want only a grant, you may exclude yourself from consideration for additional assistance, such as that available through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program.
Deadline to apply for an SBA loan for physical damage to your home or business also is July 1.
For FEMA registration:
• Go to www.disasterassistance.gov/
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week for now. Multilingual operators are on duty.
• Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. You also can go to www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
For more information about SBA loans:
• Call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Individuals who are deaf or low-hearing may call 800-877-8339.
• Email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov
• Visit www.sba.gov/disaster
• Applicants also can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
For more information on the Iowa disaster and recovery resources, go to www.floods2019.iowa.gov or call 2-1-1. Additional information can be found at www.fema.gov/disaster/4421.