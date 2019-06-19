LINCOLN, Neb. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is facing an unexpected challenge in meeting the needs of the many people affected by this spring's widespread flooding and violent storms: a strong economy.

FEMA: How to salvage flood-impacted treasures

FEMA advises those with flood-damaged family treasures, heirlooms, photos and books not to throw them away, because you may be able to save them.

FEMA offers fact sheets at www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/113297 that can help save your possessions.

If your possessions have been in contact with sewage or any chemicals, you will need professional help to salvage them. Call IMALERT (Iowa Museums, Archives and Libraries Emergency Response Team) at 319-384-3673. It accepts calls from members of the public and can provide advice and suggest a conservator who can help you.

Another resource is The Chicago Conservation Center, a private art conservation laboratory dedicated to the long-term preservation of artworks and heirlooms. It accepts inquiries from the general public and can be reached at 312-944-5401, info@theconservationcenter.com To submit online conservation inquiries, go to www.theconservationcenter.com/contact-us.

The Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a coalition of 58 national organizations and federal agencies co-sponsored by FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution, also offers tips on saving items. For more information, go to culturalrescue.si.edu/hentf/ or email HENTF@si.ed.

Here are some basic procedures to get started:

• Gentle air-drying indoors is best for belongings. Hair dryers, irons, ovens and prolonged will do irreparable damage, said FEMA spokesperson Deanna Frazier, who suggests increasing indoor airflow with fans, open windows, air conditioners and dehumidifiers.

• Use great caution in handling heirlooms, which can be especially fragile when wet. Separate damp materials: remove the contents from drawers, ; take photographs out of damp albums, remove paintings and prints from frames and place paper towels between the pages of wet books.

• Gently loosen dirt and debris on fragile objects with soft brushes and cloths. Avoid rubbing, which can grind in the dirt.

• Clean photographs by rinsing them carefully in clean water. Air-dry photos on a plastic screen or paper towel, or by hanging them by the corner with plastic clothespins. "The key is not letting the photo touch any other surface as it dries," Frazier said.

• You may not be able to save everything, so focus on what’s most important to you, whether for historic, monetary or sentimental reasons.