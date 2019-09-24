The Moline Foundation has announced that Friday, Sept. 27, is the deadline for local nonprofit organizations to apply for grants.
Any nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, including those that have not received funding from The Moline Foundation in the past, may apply.
All materials must be dropped off at or mailed to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, IL 61265, by 4 p.m. Friday. If mailed, they must be postmarked by Friday. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.
One printed copy of the grant request must be submitted with the following information:
- Contact information for the lead grants person and the organization’s name and address.
- Contact information (must include phone number, address, and email address) for each of the organization’s board members.
- A description of the specific purpose and use of the funds requested, including a project budget.
- Income and expense statement and balance sheet.
- Copy of IRS 501-c-3 determination letter.
For more information, contact Claudia Meenan at 309-736-3800 or cmeenan@molinefoundation.org, or visit the website at molinefoundation.org.