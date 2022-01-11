Deanery School of Music ready to welcome students in the Quad-Cities

After three years of planning and preparation, the Deanery School of Music will open its doors for classes Jan. 17.
The school of music, a nonprofit founded in 2019 by artistic director Hannah Holman, seeks to provide quality music education, performance and collaboration in the Quad-Cities. Holman is also the principal cellist for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and cellist for the New York City Ballet.
The organization, in collaboration with the Hilltop Campus Village, will hold a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the newly renovated Deanery building at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, at 1103 Main St., Davenport. The ceremony will be held outside, and attendees are required to wear a mask.
“I am so thrilled to introduce the community to a school in the Quad-Cities that has long been a dream of mine,” Holman said in a news release. “Students in the Quad-Cities deserve a safe, empowering, and inspiring space to flourish as people and musicians. With the help of so many, we have collected passionate educators, ready to help everyone come together through music.”
The limestone exterior of the former deanery, or bishop's residence, of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport, blends in with the color and architectural style of the cathedral itself. The building located at 1103 Main St. will be known as the Deanery School of Music and will be a place for music instruction and small performances.