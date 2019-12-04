Death certificate: Low-voltage electrocuation caused woman's death at Davenport hotel

Accidental low-voltage electrocution caused the death of Brittany Russell, 27, who worked at the bowling alley in the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport, according to the State of Iowa Department of Public Health death certificate.

Russell was an employee of the Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge inside, but managed separately from, the hotel. She died there Sunday, July 7.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the time, police said the death appeared to be accidental.

"Decedent came in contact with electrical box with exposed live electrical power source," says the certificate, on file in the Scott County Recorder's Office.

Her address is listed as Roseville, Illinois. Russell, who leaves behind a son, is buried in Roseville Memorial Park Cemetery.

She had stayed in the Quad-Cities to attend Capri College, according to her roommate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.