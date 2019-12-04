You are the owner of this article.
Death certificate: Low-voltage electrocuation caused woman's death at Davenport hotel
Death certificate: Low-voltage electrocuation caused woman's death at Davenport hotel

Brittany Russell

Brittany Russell 

Accidental low-voltage electrocution caused the death of Brittany Russell, 27, who worked at the bowling alley in the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport, according to the State of Iowa Department of Public Health death certificate.

Russell was an employee of the Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge inside, but managed separately from, the hotel. She died there Sunday, July 7.

At the time, police said the death appeared to be accidental.

"Decedent came in contact with electrical box with exposed live electrical power source," says the certificate, on file in the Scott County Recorder's Office.

Her address is listed as Roseville, Illinois. Russell, who leaves behind a son, is buried in Roseville Memorial Park Cemetery.

She had stayed in the Quad-Cities to attend Capri College, according to her roommate.

