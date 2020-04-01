Death, grief and isolation in the time of COVID-19

Every night before Mary and Laverne Moore went to bed they shared a can of Coca-Cola.
The couple was married for 66 years and neither wanted to live without the other. Mary was 87 years old when she died March 20. Laverne died four days after his beloved wife, just a week from his 90th birthday.
The deaths were not related to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Quad-Cities area and the rest the country. But the way their family members were asked to mourn — and the circumstances of one of their granddaughters — is a story of how much has changed as Illinois residents shelter-in-place and people in Iowa try to practice social distancing.
Both Iowa and Illinois have backed the Center for Disease Control's guideline to limit all public gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Funeral homes have been forced to limit mourners.
Mary and Laverne taught their family love and closeness, so the new rules made a deep impression.
"When my brother and I were little, they never missed a game, always came to our events," Brittney Marie Chapman said. "We were close. The entire family always gathered at Christmas at their house.
"They loved each other deeply, and they shared that love with us."
The closeness Mary and Laverne shared with family was not present during their visitation or funeral. Just 10 family members were allowed to attend the funeral, and all other family and friends were allowed access to a Facebook Live broadcast of the funeral proceedings.
The visitation, too, was unusual. Schuenerman-Tumbleson Funeral Home in Kewanee opened up the back of one of it's visitation rooms and mourners were asked to drive past the area to say their final farewells.
Chapman wasn't able to attend the visitation and viewed the funeral through live video. The 34-year-old Davenport resident was asked to stay away because a severe outbreak of COVID-19 symptoms led her to seek testing Friday, March 27.
"It started for me with a headache," Chapman said. "After about a week the headache got very intense, which brought on really bad nausea. Then the fever and the coughing started."
Chapman said for a time she had difficulty breathing and extreme fatigue set in. In recent days, some of the symptoms have subsided. She did get a negative result for a flu test and is awaiting results of the COVID-19 test.
"Obviously, with my symptoms I couldn't go anywhere," Chapman said. "And that's the thing — the two people who made our family, who loved all of us, we couldn't be close to them. Very few of us got to say goodbye.
"And I was close to them. To be in my house, quarantined and waiting to find out if I have this really scary thing, and having to watch my grandparents' funeral on a screen was almost too much."
Chapman said she told her story because she hopes others will know they are not alone as they deal with what she called "isolation and grief."
Many funeral homes are trying to prepare people for the changes. Davenport-based Weerts Funeral Home is just one example of a funeral home that's created a web page to inform mourners of the new guidelines, outlining social distance requirements and the availability of live streaming for funeral services.
Karl Wojcinski is the funeral director at DeRoo Funeral Home in Moline. He said the spread of COVID-19 had deeply affected him.
"I'm sitting at home right now answering this phone call," Wojcinski said. "Normally I'm in the office, greeting people, looking people in the eye and listening to them.
"I'll be honest, it's weird. It's strange. We are asking mourners not to shake hands and to keep distance. And I went to pick up a body the other day and I had to stand off. I wasn't able to get too close, and that makes it hard to let a family know their loved one will be cared for.
"We have to keep our distance. I understand. But that can really hurt a person who just lost someone they love. These are hard days."
