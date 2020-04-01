Death, grief and isolation in the time of COVID-19

The visitation, too, was unusual. Schuenerman-Tumbleson Funeral Home in Kewanee opened up the back of one of it's visitation rooms and mourners were asked to drive past the area to say their final farewells.

Chapman wasn't able to attend the visitation and viewed the funeral through live video. The 34-year-old Davenport resident was asked to stay away because a severe outbreak of COVID-19 symptoms led her to seek testing Friday, March 27.

"It started for me with a headache," Chapman said. "After about a week the headache got very intense, which brought on really bad nausea. Then the fever and the coughing started."

Chapman said for a time she had difficulty breathing and extreme fatigue set in. In recent days, some of the symptoms have subsided. She did get a negative result for a flu test and is awaiting results of the COVID-19 test.

"Obviously, with my symptoms I couldn't go anywhere," Chapman said. "And that's the thing — the two people who made our family, who loved all of us, we couldn't be close to them. Very few of us got to say goodbye.

"And I was close to them. To be in my house, quarantined and waiting to find out if I have this really scary thing, and having to watch my grandparents' funeral on a screen was almost too much."