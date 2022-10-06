Death of 22-year-old at Tyson Foods was medical

The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin this summer had a medical condition.

Autopsy and toxicology results indicate Casen Garcia died on July 9 as the result of complications from an enlarged heart. Toxicology results showed no sign of illegal drug use, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustsafson said Thursday.

Advanced toxicology screening was conducted to detect other possible contributing causes, including electrolyte levels to determine whether "heat stroke" may have had a role in Garcia's death. However, electrolytes were within normal range, Gustafson said.

In the days following his sudden death, Garcia's mother, fiancee and several co-workers said they were concerned that conditions inside the plant may have led to his collapse.

East Moline man died at Tyson Foods; family has questions Allison Rose waited more than an hour for her son to get out of work before making calls to …

Garcia's body was found just outside the doors of a rendering area known as "the basement," his mother, Allison Rose, said. He was lying on railroad tracks that serve the plant.

Rose and several of her son's co-workers said the area of the plant where Garcia was working was exceedingly hot in July, the smell of ammonia was thick in the air, and they speculated he may also have come into contact with electricity near the tracks.

An independent forensic pathologist, hired by Rose, wrote in his autopsy report that he found "discoloration of the right foot," adding, "Clinical history of potential electric shock cannot be entirely excluded."

One of Garcia's boots was found several feet from his body, according to witnesses.

His official cause of death, however, will be listed as an enlarged heart, Gustafson said.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, lists its investigation into the death as open.