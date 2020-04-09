Death toll rises as Quad-City leaders urge people to stay home, including Easter

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a third COVID-19 patient in the county Thursday, while the top Scott County Health Department official urged Quad-City faith leaders to suspend all public gatherings.
The Rock Island County patient was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized at his time of death.
The health department in Rock Island reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 85. Six patients are hospitalized.
Across the river, Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 88. There was one new hospitalization.
Rivers stressed the need for continued social-distancing and focused on activities at local religious institutions.
"I want to urge faith leaders to not gather in groups and follow the guidelines set up in both Iowa and Illinois," Rivers said. "I would encourage all gatherings that have been planned be postponed or canceled.
“We acknowledge the important role faith and religious observances play for many in our community, especially during times of uncertainty such as the one we are currently experiencing," he told reporters.
Rivers urged faith community leaders to protect public health by following both the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Public Health and CDC guidelines restricting social gatherings in large groups. He encouraged faith leaders " ... explore and provide alternative options for offering online or other remote access worship services or messages."
“We ask for your understanding in this trying time and that you help protect the health and safety of your faith communities by postponing or canceling all social gatherings until social distancing recommendations have been lifted,” Rivers said.
Officials said they expected the virus to peak late this month.
Illinois' statewide shelter-in-place is still in effect, while health officials in Iowa have pleaded for individuals out in public to remain at least 6 feet from anyone. They also recommend anyone in public to wear a face covering. Some public locations are requiring them, including the Rock Island County Justice Center.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Thursday it had been notified of 125 additional positive cases for a total of 1,270 positive cases. There have been an additional 882 negative tests for a total of 13,703 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional two deaths were reported. A total of 29 people living in Iowa have died from COVID-19-related causes since the novel corona virus was first detected in the state March 8.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.
