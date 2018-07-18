A proposal to reclassify land to make way for the possibility of adding the Chicago-based restaurant Portillo’s to northeastern Davenport reached City Hall on Wednesday, drawing a chorus of worries from several area residents.
The proposal, to which Portillo’s has not officially committed, rests on changing a residential area into a commercial one. The real estate developer eyeing the land for rezoning wants to tear down nine homes along 53rd Avenue near its intersection with Lorton Avenue and put up a plaza with several businesses.
The prospect of bringing a Portillo’s restaurant has generated enthusiasm among area residents, garnering positive attention on social media following its announcement. But the matter has become a hot-button issue at recent meetings of the city’s planning and zoning commission, which narrowly approved the idea earlier this month. Now before the city council is the option to move forward with the early step of changing the property's designated use.
During a public hearing on the issue, area residents said they fear the addition could worsen traffic jams, increase problems with flooding, increase local taxes and wear down already torn-up roads. Opposed neighbors also questioned whether a majority of council members had already decided to approve the proposal regardless of their concerns.
In response, Alderman Rich Clewell, 6th Ward, assured them that he and the rest of the council members are listening.
“I just want to make it clear that this is in no way a done deal,” said Clewell, who represents the area where the proposed development would take root.
Several aldermen echoed Clewell’s comments, saying they would continue to value and weigh input from members of the public. They also requested that city staff evaluate the requests of the neighbors and make a recommendation on those proposals in the coming weeks.
Bettendorf attorney Michael Meloy, who is representing a dozen neighbors opposed to the project, outlined several conditions that neighbors wish to to be met. Those include installing a new traffic signal two blocks away, putting in speed bumps on Lorton Avenue and repaving Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Road.
Meloy suggested council members consider amending the proposed project to reflect those changes, an action that could remove his clients’ concerns.
For its part, the real estate developer backing the project has said it commissioned a traffic study and worked with the city’s planning staff to look at ways for making sure they development is good for the neighborhood.
Still, several neighbors have continued to express concerns. Among them Wednesday was Charlotte McManus, who said she and her husband have owned of a large swath of land complete with prairie grass, wildflowers and spruce trees for decades.
“It is truly my paradise,” McManus said of her home and property. “But what I fear, it’s soon to become my hell.”