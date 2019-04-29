The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, or EMA, has announced that flood debris collection along the Wapsipinicon River will tentatively begin Wednesday, May 1.
The start date is contingent upon road conditions and weather.
Debris management cleanup will be conducted in these areas: Buena Vista Road, Dixon; and River Camp Road, 297th Street, and 298th Street, all in Donahue.
This project is for the pick-up of flood debris from this spring's flooding only. Items to be collected include: construction debris, bulky waste, large appliances and household garbage. They must be sorted to be collected. Crews will not pick up hazardous materials or electronics.
The project is supported by the EMA, Scott County Board of Supervisors, Scott County Secondary Roads, Scott County Waste Commission, Scott County Conservation Board and Scott County Facility Support Services.
Residents who have had flooding along the Wapsipinicon but are not included in the pick-up areas should contact Scott County EMA at 563-484-3050, or register for flood cleanup assistance at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRplnV6JfrmSBHEZ0mO4gFsQP4OX7MDZhZ_BERmelTDA2j3w/viewform?usp=sf_link.
For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/ema or call 563-484-3050.