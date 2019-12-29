December's Quad-Citizen Award: The flood fighters -- a community who came together

Besides the financial assistance, Ristau and Anselm said the community-wide collaboration, including the work of the QC-COAD — short for Community Organizations Active in Disasters — was humbling to see.

"You get a whole new appreciation for the Salvation Army, Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity, but also for the community action agencies: Project Now in Illinois and Community Action of Eastern Iowa on the Iowa side," Ristau said.

But this month's Quad-Citizen Award also honors all the unnamed volunteers, the city employees and other emergency personnel who responded when the floodwaters poured in, particularly to Davenport and Buffalo.

"The spirit was definitely all hands on deck," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "I don't think there was anybody down there that didn't help."

One of his lasting memories is of "the boat guy who just showed up with his john boat and remained down there a few days."

"He didn't want anybody to know who he was," Carter said, remembering all the boat rides back and forth hauling business owners and volunteers to the flooded buildings on East 2nd Street. "His boat was the primary boat everyone was using. Without that, it would have been very problematic getting anything done."