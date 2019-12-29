December's Quad-Citizen Award: The flood fighters -- a community who came together

The 2019 flood brought out the worst the Mississippi River could unleash, but it also will be remembered for bringing out the best in Quad-Citizens.
For all those Quad-City residents who filled a sandbag, prepared meals for flood-weary responders, gave an assortment of cleaning supplies, or donated financially to the recovery effort, the December Quad-Citizen Award salutes The Flood Fighters.
"By honoring all those individuals, we are honoring the collective whole for coming together to show what the community is all about," said Amy Orr, vice president of marketing for IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, one of the sponsors of the Quad-Citizen Award. "What they did was absolutely amazing. It was selfless and it truly makes the Quad-Cities a better place to live."
Unlike the previous monthly awards, which honored individuals making a difference in the community, she said the last award of 2019 recognizes all those random acts of kindness during the flood — some witnessed and some done behind the scenes. "To those who quietly supported (the flood fight), this is our opportunity to tell them 'thank you.'"
The Quad-Citizen Awards were launched in June through a partnership between IHMVCU and the Quad-City Times. The program is continuing into 2020.
On April 30, a temporary levee in downtown Davenport failed, and the Mississippi River inundated the region. Two days later, the river crested at a record 22.7 feet. In all, the Mississippi River at Davenport and Rock Island was above flood stage from mid-March through mid-June — 95 days.
"In the time of need the response was great and swift," Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm said. "It's unfortunate when you have something devastating impact your community, but it really makes you proud to see how many people just jump in to help. That's what communities are about — you just look out for each other."
At the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, where the new tagline is "Generosity lives here," President and CEO Sherry Ristau said that was demonstrated in many ways during the 2019 flood.
"The Quad-Cities is what it is today because of the individuals, nonprofits and businesses who help to create a thriving, flourishing community," she said.
More than 400 donors contributed a total of more $200,000 to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, housed at the foundation.
She credited dozens of area businesses, organizations and residents with digging deep to donate.
In addition, Ristau said countless others who contributed anonymously by filling donation buckets at local businesses and places such as Modern Woodmen Park, which passed a bucket at every River Bandits game. The team's fundraising efforts helped support Genesis Health System's donation to Grow Quad-Cities Iowa Fund, a nonprofit corporation affiliated with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Ristau, who helped assist at another fundraiser held at KWQC's TV station in Davenport, remembered how "people would drive up and gave whatever they could for the flood. Some gave us all their change, the cash they had and some wrote out checks. It was humbling to see."
Besides the financial assistance, Ristau and Anselm said the community-wide collaboration, including the work of the QC-COAD — short for Community Organizations Active in Disasters — was humbling to see.
"You get a whole new appreciation for the Salvation Army, Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity, but also for the community action agencies: Project Now in Illinois and Community Action of Eastern Iowa on the Iowa side," Ristau said.
But this month's Quad-Citizen Award also honors all the unnamed volunteers, the city employees and other emergency personnel who responded when the floodwaters poured in, particularly to Davenport and Buffalo.
"The spirit was definitely all hands on deck," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "I don't think there was anybody down there that didn't help."
One of his lasting memories is of "the boat guy who just showed up with his john boat and remained down there a few days."
"He didn't want anybody to know who he was," Carter said, remembering all the boat rides back and forth hauling business owners and volunteers to the flooded buildings on East 2nd Street. "His boat was the primary boat everyone was using. Without that, it would have been very problematic getting anything done."
Carter said in all, some 80-plus businesses across the region were impacted including in Buffalo, Moline and Davenport. While downtown Davenport captured more attention, he said, "The hardest hit were those businesses west of downtown from the Centennial Bridge to Marquette Street... some of the largest losses were from that corridor."
A combined effort of the Community Foundation, the Partnership and a Grow Quad-Cities fund helped business owners across the region by providing more than $400,000 in business assistance grants some of which was raised from the benefit concert Flood Fest.
But other fundraising efforts "flew under the radar," he said. "There were at least a dozen different examples of business downtown that held a special night, sold a shirt or a product and gave a percentage of the proceeds" to fellow businesses hurt by the flood.
Orr, of IHMVCU, said the awards committee also was impressed by those businesses that helped others' employees in their time of need. "We have a very strong community of brewers and when some had a few displaced employees, other brewers were bringing on that staff to keep them employed," she said.
To all those unsung heroes and any Quad-Citizen who even patronized a restaurant or a business after it reopened, this award is for them, she added. "Yes, there are still people trying to recover. But we all came together and supported our fellow Quad-Citizens, and because we did that we want to say, 'Thank you.'"
