Decision on Life Fitness sale may be delayed

Now the earliest a referendum could be held is March and, even if it passed, it would take at least 18 months from then until replacement Life Fitness Center amenities could be built.

As a result, timing becomes an issue. If the center is sold sooner than later, the 1,200 Bettendorf residents who are members wouldn't have another city-owned option.

Alderman Bill Connors, 3rd Ward, said, "It would be nice to extend the life" of the fitness center until there is an answer from the referendum.

Is anyone interested in buying the center? Ploehn said he had received several inquiries, some from parties wanting to keep it as a fitness center and others who might have a different use in mind.

Ploehn said the city could specify to would-be buyers that the city wanted its recreational use to continue.

If the center is retained, even in the short term, a noticeable increase in fees and an elimination of the "drop in" option might be in the works to make it more profitable, Frank Baden, alderman at large, said.