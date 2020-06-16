Decision on Life Fitness sale may be delayed

The Bettendorf City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on a list of recommendations that would make up for an expected revenue shortfall of $2 million to $4 million in the city's 2020-21 budget that began July 1.
The shortfall is expected because of a COVID-19-related drop in the amount of sales, hotel-motel and road-use taxes the city will receive for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, with the exact amount depending on how well the economy does or does not recover.
The most controversial recommendation presented by City Administrator Decker Ploehn at Monday's committee of the whole meeting is to close the Life Fitness Center and put it up for sale, a move that would save $150,000 annually. That is the amount the city spends to subsidize the center's operation beyond the $600,000 it generates in fees.
Several aldermen also questioned a recommended delay in hiring six additional, full-time fire fighters, and Mayor Robert Gallagher said that while he supports Ploehn's recommendation to cancel the Fourth of July Street Fest while retaining the fireworks, he also would like to have a parade.
Other recommendations:
• Do not open Splash Landing this summer.
• Defer various capital improvement projects. They will remain on the list and will be done some time, just maybe not this budget year.
• Defer purchases of vehicles and electronic equipment.
• Defer library material purchases.
• Limit travel for outside conferences
• Do not open Frozen Landing in 2020-21.
• Ask that the Bettendorf Community School District pay half the cost of crossing guards. At present, the city pays all.
• Cancel playgrounds programs for 2020. Tot lot, sports/games camps and day camps would proceed.
• Ploehn also had recommended a delay in hiring two replacement police officers, but Chief Keith Kimball suggested that $82,000 in drug seizure funds go to the general fund for the purchase of training and equipment already planned for in the budget, so the officers can be hired in August as planned.
Here's a closer look at the major concerns:
• Life Fitness: The council has struggled with the future of the center at 2222 Middle Road for years; it is a popular amenity, especially with older adults, and it offers the only indoor tennis courts in the Iowa Quad-Cities as well as pickleball courts.
A bond referendum to build a new community center that, if passed, would have replaced not only the fitness center but also the Community Center on State Street and Splash Landing Aquatics Center in Middle Park might have been held in September but was scuttled by the pandemic.
Now the earliest a referendum could be held is March and, even if it passed, it would take at least 18 months from then until replacement Life Fitness Center amenities could be built.
As a result, timing becomes an issue. If the center is sold sooner than later, the 1,200 Bettendorf residents who are members wouldn't have another city-owned option.
Alderman Bill Connors, 3rd Ward, said, "It would be nice to extend the life" of the fitness center until there is an answer from the referendum.
Is anyone interested in buying the center? Ploehn said he had received several inquiries, some from parties wanting to keep it as a fitness center and others who might have a different use in mind.
Ploehn said the city could specify to would-be buyers that the city wanted its recreational use to continue.
If the center is retained, even in the short term, a noticeable increase in fees and an elimination of the "drop in" option might be in the works to make it more profitable, Frank Baden, alderman at large, said.
• Fire fighters: The hiring of additional fire fighters so that the entire city is covered 24/7 by full-time fire fighters also has been a long-debated issue, and when this year's budget was passed, it included a tax increase for just that reason. A total of six fire fighters are to be hired, three in October and three in January.
The city has applied for a federal grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay initial costs, and is highly confident that it will receive it, Ploehn said.
But, as a hedge against being turned down, Ploehn is recommending that the city delay hiring until January and July of 2021, thereby saving money.
Alderman Scott Webster, 5th Ward, said he didn't support that because public safety was a city's primary responsibility.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.