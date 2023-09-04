A dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Sherrard Area Veteran's Memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at the memorial site located on the corner of 3rd Street and 4th Avenue in Sherrard.

Live music by 3 Door Coupe will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the dedication ceremony. There will be two guest speakers, Miss Iowa 2018 will play the violin and the live music will resume after the ceremony until approximately 5 p.m.

Pork chops, hot dogs, popcorn, sweet treats, pop and water will be available for purchase in the Village Park.

The public is invited and everyone is urged to bring lawn chairs.