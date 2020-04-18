× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency did not place any orders this past week to the state of Iowa for personal protection equipment, or PPE, because "we have enough stock on hand to fulfill everything that's been ordered," director Dave Donovan said Friday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the agency has been working with area hospitals, long-term care facilities and first responders to help them secure the PPE they need to protect their workers against the virus.

This has been a great concern to front-line workers who have said on social media and in anonymous emails that they don't feel sufficiently protected and are, in some cases, scared to go to work.

A boost in the supply of face shields came this past week when Deere & Co. donated 3,000 reusable shields, Donovan said. That, coupled with finding 1,000 reasonably priced disposable shields from a new source, has brought the agency's supply to around 4,000, Donovan said.

Isolation gowns continue to be a concern, but Donovan said he is expecting a large shipment in the next week or two of both disposable and reusable gowns being made by HNI Industries, Muscatine.

"We're still worried about isolation gowns," he said. "They will continue to be an issue for us."

Masks, both surgical and N95, are available in "pretty good" quantity, Donovan said, emphasizing that "everybody is in conservation mode," meaning that masks are being re-used or used for longer periods than they would be in normal times.

Donovan is still waiting on an order of 150,000 surgical masks from the state that he hopes to get next week or the week after.

The need for surgical masks in long-term care facilities has gone up as staff begins to use masks on a routine basis and as new admissions are isolated before being placed in their regular rooms, he said.

"We know things are going to continue to evolve," Donovan said. "It's still going to get worse before it gets better."

But, he said there are good lines of communication among the agency and the various health care providers and "we'll manage."

"We'll get through it."

In addition to ordering through the emergency management agencies, health care providers have private suppliers as well.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.