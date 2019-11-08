Deere & Co. is being honored for the design and engineering of a tractor.
Deere is a 2020 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, in the Tech for a Better World category, for its new 8RX tractor “that integrates artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, and advanced automation to help farmers work more efficiently while also gathering data to make more informed decisions and increase future machine intelligence,” a Deere news release said.
“Our focus remains on providing innovative solutions to help customers meet the many challenges of farming. We are humbled by this award from a leading technology organization as it highlights our equal commitment to agriculture, innovation, and technology,” said John Stone, senior vice president of Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group, in a news release.
The CES Innovation Awards occur in early January and Deere will have a booth at the event. Products are scored after a review by a panel of judges including designers, engineers and members of the tech media based on design, engineering, functionality, consumer appeal and positive impact on the world.