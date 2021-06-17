Deere & Co. pledges $1.7 million to River Bend Food Bank this year

Farmers Matt and Kristin Dutton are two of the stars of a new video produced by the John Deere Foundation, which on Thursday announced a $1.7 million commitment to River Bend Food Bank this year.

The couple from rural Warren County in Illinois were cast on a white wall in a conference room inside the John Deere Cylinder plant during a news conference announcing the donation. But they didn't get involved to be in the spotlight.

"It was a personal choice for us," Matt said. "We were like a lot of people — we didn't really realize hunger happens right down the road from us. We didn't realize our own kids were sitting in classrooms with kids who were going home to no food."

Kristin described when their learning about local hunger started.

"We were at our kids' school, taking part in a backpack drive," she explained. "That was where we first heard about kids not having meals over the weekend.

"We just wanted to do what we could to help people who are our neighbors."

The desire to help neighbors, according to John Deere Foundation President Nate Clark, was the driving force behind the company's involvement with River Bend. Deere & Co. helped found the food bank in 1982.