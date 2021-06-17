Deere & Co. pledges $1.7 million to River Bend Food Bank this year

Farmers Matt and Kristin Dutton are two of the stars of a new video produced by the John Deere Foundation, which on Thursday announced a $1.7 million commitment to River Bend Food Bank this year.
The couple from rural Warren County in Illinois were cast on a white wall in a conference room inside the John Deere Cylinder plant during a news conference announcing the donation. But they didn't get involved to be in the spotlight.
"It was a personal choice for us," Matt said. "We were like a lot of people — we didn't really realize hunger happens right down the road from us. We didn't realize our own kids were sitting in classrooms with kids who were going home to no food."
Kristin described when their learning about local hunger started.
"We were at our kids' school, taking part in a backpack drive," she explained. "That was where we first heard about kids not having meals over the weekend.
"We just wanted to do what we could to help people who are our neighbors."
The desire to help neighbors, according to John Deere Foundation President Nate Clark, was the driving force behind the company's involvement with River Bend. Deere & Co. helped found the food bank in 1982.
"In 1982, at the height of the farm crisis, some Deere employees started reaching out to people who were having a hard time," Clark said. "That caring grew into what we are talking about today.
"We have seen the need for River Bend grow, and we have been committed to helping the food bank meet the needs of people throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois."
River Bend Food Bank President Mike Miller said the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a rising level of hunger throughout America and the Midwest was not spared. River Bend distributed a record 23 million meals and served more than 160,000 people last year alone.
"In 2009 we distributed right around seven million meals," Miller said. "And we wanted to triple that by 2025.
"We got there a lot quicker than we expected."
River Bend's goal is to end hunger in 23 counties throughout Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
"The only thing it would take to put an end to hunger in our community is for us all to commit to never throwing away food that could still be eaten by someone in need," Miller said.
The foundation previously announced a $200 million commitment to communities over the next 10 years. The donation will provide more food, support enhanced capital infrastructure to transport meals, and upgrade the food bank's technology to reach thousands of families and youth.