Deere & Co. raises quarterly dividend 17%

Deere & Company Board of Directors declared Wednesday an increased quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Nov. 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on Sept. 30, 2021.
The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15 cents per share over the previous level — an increase of approximately 17 percent.
"The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our new strategy and operating model,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “It also shows our confidence in the company's future direction."
