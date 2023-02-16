Sparks flew against red-tinted lining as Anthony Campbell tried out Arrowhead Youth & Family Services' new welding equipment.

The 20-year-old didn't have the tools while attending Arrowhead, because the residential treatment center had only one welding station during his time. But the skills he learned there set him down the path to the welding job he has today.

Asked where he would be today if not for Arrowhead, Campbell said, he'd probably be in prison.

"I was headed down the wrong path, but Arrowhead helped me with that," Campbell said.

With new equipment purchased in partnership with John Deere, Arrowhead Youth & Family Services is hoping to teach more at-risk youth like Campbell to prepare for a welding career.

Arrowhead unveiled the new equipment in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. The local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW, donated updates to electrical lines in the building as well.

"It's an honor for us to to be part of this and to also make these opportunities available to students that ... may not [have them]," said Deere Director of Workforce and Community Development David Ottavianelli. "And it's an important part of our strategy to help grow our community and develop that type of pipeline for future talent that we need."

Deere donated enough money for eight stations, each with a Miller Welder 225 capable of MIG, TIG and Stick welding.

Arrowhead student D.T. (the center uses minors' initials), 13, has been using the welding equipment since it was set up a couple months ago. He hopes to move out of the area and make a living off the trade once he's old enough.

"It'll get you thinking, get your mind ready," D.T. said. "Before I got here, I wouldn't ever have thought I'd be welding, so I take it as it'll be a career for me, definitely."

Getting more people into the welding trade falls into Deere's strategic plans, Ottavianelli said, as the skill is in high demand. Deere also partners with area schools on apprenticeship programs, which Campbell participated in before graduating.

Arrowhead CEO Luis Moreno said he can see the kids' excitement when they use the welding equipment, and he wants to provide that chance for students to find their passion, even if it isn't in welding.

Partnering with local trade organizations that handle plumbing, pipe fitting and electrical work would give Arrowhead students a more well-rounded education and employable traits, he said.

"I believe having those separate programs give our youth pointers on different life skills and different career paths," Moreno said. "Not everyone wants to be a mechanic or whatever, but the more opportunities we introduce them to, the better prepared they will be for life."