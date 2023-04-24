Peter Yoakum admits he doesn’t retire well.

A longtime entrepreneur who moved to Kansas City with his wife from an island off Puget Sound, Yoakum said he was looking for “hard evidence” three years ago that the United States is not as divided as many people say.

In searching, Yoakum said, “I knew I would be doing something in the volunteer fire sector.”

After three years, he found the answers: a documentary on educating and recruiting volunteer firefighters, thanks to the generosity of Deere & Co. and the National Volunteer Fire Council.

Speaking Saturday at Deere & Co. headquarters in Moline, Yoakum and a large number of Quad-City region firefighters were treated to a premier of the documentary about volunteer firefighters and why they do what they do.

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, Yoakum said, he bought a van, “took my 90-pound lab and drove around the Midwest.

“Steve Hirsch of the National Volunteer Fire Council was generous with his time and connections and wisdom, and he introduced me to a lot of fire chiefs in the Midwest,” he said.

Driving around the Midwest, he said, he also met volunteers in the fire service and recorded many videos.

Nate Clark, global director for corporate social responsibility and the president of the John Deere Foundation, loved what he heard and saw from Yoakum's experience, and the documentary was born.

“One of the things that you’ll see is that, through the creation of this film, featuring stories of volunteer firefighters and emergency responders, is that there is something that is true and pure about the idea of service, regardless of age or location, and what we’re finding is that there are people and organizations out there who are inspiring teenagers and young adults,” Clark said.

After hearing Yoakum’s ideas, Clark said Deere looked at it as an, “opportunity to shine a light on the work of volunteer firefighters across the nation and raise awareness about the need of recruiting more.”

Deere & Co. rewards its employees for the work they do in the community, he said.

“What we’ve found is that volunteer fire services is the single most popular and recorded form of volunteerism — 13,000 hours, more than anything else,” he said. “That was an ‘ah-ha’ moment for us and magnified the importance of this project.”

Jacob Smith, a product development specialist for John Deere Experimental, is one of those firefighters.

“I’m a third-generation volunteer,” Smith said. “My dad was a volunteer firefighter for Barstow, and my grandfather was a volunteer firefighter for Barstow.”

He serves in the Coal Valley and Hillsdale fire protection districts.

“People think that all we do is fires, but it’s much more,” Smith said. “We do technical responses, hazardous materials responses, emergency medical responses; it’s much more than fire. The training is ongoing.”

Bill Offerman, of the National Volunteer Fire Council and the Illinois Firefighters Association, said he’s hoping the film helps in recruiting.

“It’s difficult to recruit firefighters,” he said. “It’s a tremendous commitment in time and effort, and you’re away from your family, and we’re competing against the internet and kids playing their games.”

Offerman recently retired as chief of the Elwood, Illinois, Fire Protection District. He began as a volunteer and then became a full-time firefighter.

“It used to be a big social environment when I started 41 years ago,” Offerman said. “You went down to the station because that’s where you met everybody in town, and it was a good time.”

Today, he said, “both spouses are working, and many people have two and three kids and they’re trying to get them to baseball and hockey and soccer and then you still have to commit to your training and respond to calls. It’s really a challenge to get people to come out.”

The film begins in Exeter, Nebraska, where the volunteer firefighters and paramedics are it when it comes to protecting the little town.

It's also spoken of early in the film that three-quarters of the United States is protected by volunteer firefighters because that’s the primary resource for so many small communities.

The film captures volunteers from all walks of life and all races, ethnicities and genders.

Sarah Lee, chief executive officer of the National Volunteer Fire Council, said what was unique about volunteer firefighters was, "... they are passionate.”

“They’re not doing this for a paycheck,” Lee said. “They’re doing it because they love to do it.

“They’re gaining a family by joining the fire service. They have this support group, this connection to the community, the ability to give back, and they get to learn a lot of cool new skills while doing it. It’s not about the excitement of the calls and running out the door and big fires. It’s about the emotional aspect behind it.”

In his travels, Yoakum said, he got the answer he was looking for.

“We’re not as divided as people think we are,” he said. “It also was a personal quest for me before the idea of the documentary — to find out why someone would leave their job, their family, their home, their bed, to respond to their neighbor’s emergency and potentially put themselves into harm’s way.

“Almost everyone I asked answered the question with a question: ‘If not me, then who?’ That kind of sums up what all these people do,” he said.

Yaokum said he hoped the film inspired 25,000 new recruits.

“I just don’t think people really understand the opportunities and what it’s all about,” he said. “My belief as a parent of five is that a lot of younger people have spent so much time in front of screens that they don’t really know what the sense of community is, and my thinking is that a lot of young people are going to get inspired by wanting to belong to something.”