John Deere attractions like Moline's John Deere Pavilion, Deere & Company World Headquarters, and Deere family homes are part of a new passport program to help visitors commemorate their trips to the attractions, as well earn free gifts and discounts along the way.
“The passport is like opening a door to a new adventure and provides a fun and interactive way to visit and experience all we have to offer,” Brigitte Tapscott, manager of the John Deere Attractions, said in a Wednesday press release. “The John Deere Attractions and other Deere sites provide unique and exceptional experiences. We hope this inspires visitors to learn about each location and encourages more participation at our special events held throughout the year.”
Visitors can start at one of three main locations — the John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline; John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo, Iowa and John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Ill. Guests should ask for a free passport at the visitor information desks and stamp it with a location-specific seal embosser.
For special events, return visits to any of the three main attractions, and trips to other Deere locations, visitors should ask Deere personnel to stamp their passport booklet. Visitors with all three embossed seals will get a limited-edition John Deere hat.
For every passport page visitors complete with unique stamps, they earn a one-time, one-day-only discount of 20-percent-off merchandise purchased at participating John Deere stores and the John Deere Historic Site gift shop (Some exclusions apply). When visitors complete the entire passport booklet, they receive a special commemorative hook, hand-forged by a blacksmith at the John Deere Historic Site.
“The final gift is quite unique and we believe it is something John Deere fans will enjoy,” said Tapscott. “Our team is excited to share this program with guests, and we can’t wait to award our travelers with some legendary gifts as our way of saying thanks for visiting John Deere.”
“The John Deere brand is global and critically important to the region’s rich history and bright future,” said Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities. Deere attractions connect visitors “in an authentic and immersive experience. And, the new passport program is the key to engaging with the John Deere story in a captivating and experiential way,” he said. “The passion that we all have for John Deere is meaningful and we look forward to sharing it with the world.”
For more information on the program, visit deere.com/en/connect-with-john-deere/visit-john-deere/passport-program.