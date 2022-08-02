Deere moving jobs to Mexico but says no plans to relocate Quad-City workers

John Deere is moving jobs from Iowa to Mexico, the company has announced this summer, but says Quad-City jobs aren't in jeopardy.

Spokeswoman Jen Hartmann said Monday there are no plans or discussions about area jobs moving to Mexico.

The company has made two announcements in recent weeks about transferring jobs south of the border, affecting manufacturing positions in Waterloo and Ottumwa.

There are nearly 9,500 John Deere employees in the Quad-Cities area, with about 4,000 workers represented by the UAW according, Hartmann said.

Deere has more than 800 job openings globally, with almost 40 openings in Mexico, according to the company's job postings site.

The manufacturing giant announced June 1 that cabs, welding and assembly all done at the Waterloo plant would be moved to Ramos Component Works in Mexico. The move was to be done in phases and be complete by fiscal Yyear 2024, according to Deere.

"We are sharing this information well in advance so that Waterloo factories may begin preparing for upcoming new product programs. The move will open up the floorspace needed for these new product programs and will additionally enable access to more labor availability during a tight job market," the company said.

Approximately 250 employees were expected to be impacted, but officials "anticipate attrition and the tight job market over the next 18 months will mitigate that impact."

On July 21, workers at the Ottumwa plant learned their work would be done in Monterrey, Mexico.

"John Deere is making these changes to consolidate its Hay & Forage mowing implements in a single location where it has existing production capacity and complimentary manufacturing competencies. Moving mower conditioner production will also release factory footprint for the development of revitalization plans for consideration," the company said.

The number of effected employees was dependent on the Ottumwa Works production levels, the company said. Deere said the Ottumwa location has about 80 production and 10 salaried employees, and about 800 employees who work in production and salary roles.