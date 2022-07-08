Deere recalls 160 tractors due to crash hazard

About 160 John Deere lawn tractors have been recalled after the company discovered the wheel hubs were not manufactured to their specifications and can cause the brakes to fail, resulting in a crash hazard.

The announcement was made Thursday, July 7. The recall includes both John Deere X380 and X390 tractors.

Deere associates are currently contacting anyone who has purchased a tractor that is need of a repair.

The effected equipment was sold nationwide and online at John Deere.com from April through May for between $5,000 and $6,300.