Deere reports 4th quarter profit of $1.28 billion
Deere reports 4th quarter profit of $1.28 billion

Moline-based Deere & Co. reported Wednesday fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.28 billion.

The company said it had profit of $4.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.82 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $11.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.28 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.96 billion, or $18.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.74 billion.

Here's the complete news release issued by Deere & Co.

