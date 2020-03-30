Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case

John Deere Dubuque Works is temporarily shut down after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the facility.
Employees were informed Sunday afternoon and Sunday night about the new case, which is in addition to a probable case of the new coronavirus in a Dubuque worker that was announced late last week.
Deere & Company made the move, effective Monday, to suspend production at “its Dubuque Works factory to allow for enhanced measures to protect employees during the COVID-19 outbreak,” a company statement said.
Deere had released information late last week that there was a Dubuque employee, who had not been to work in a week, who was a probable case of the new coronavirus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, production is being briefly suspended beginning Monday, March 30, to ensure the safety of all factory personnel," Deere said in its statement.
"During the temporary closure the facility will undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceed local and state health-department guidance – including third party industrial hygiene assessments. The facility will also continue to strengthen and enhance processes in place to protect employees.
“Factory employees will return to work staggered, scheduled start-ups. Those able to work remotely during this time will continue to do so.”
Deere has continued operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak since federal authorities had labeled the Moline-based manufacturer as essential critical infrastructure.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.