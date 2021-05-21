Deere stock rises in wake of 'solid' quarterly earnings report

Stock of Moline-based Deere & Co. rose Friday, up $4.53 to $359.75, following an encouraging second quarter earnings report.
The farm, construction, forestry, precision and small agriculture, and turf equipment maker posted a 34% increase in sales for the quarter that ended May 2.
Deere reported a net income of $1.79 billion for the second quarter, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the same quarter last year, reflecting improving market conditions.
"We had a really strong second quarter, and it was driven kind of broadly across all of our businesses," said Josh Jepsen, director of investor relations at Deere & Company. "(It's) a recognition of the team really continuing to rise to the challenges we've been facing ... with COVID and some supply (chain) disruptions" and stepping up to respond to customers' needs.
For the first six months of the year, Deere reported more than $3 billion in net income, or $9.55 per share, compared with $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, for the same period last year.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30%, to more than $12 billion, for the second quarter of 2021 and rose 25%, to $21.170 billion, during the last six months.
"With another quarter of solid performance, John Deere closed out the first half of the year on a highly encouraging note," Deere Chairman and CEP John C. May said in a statement. "Our results received support across our entire business lineup, reflecting healthy worldwide markets for farm and construction equipment. Our smart industrial operating strategy is continuing to have a significant impact on performance while also helping customers do their jobs in a more profitable and sustainable manner."
Deere & Co. has spent the past year restructuring its business to become leaner, more nimble and more focused on the use of technology in agriculture, with continued investments in precision agriculture technology.
The farming equipment giant recently rolled out its new X9 combine series being built at Deere & Co.'s Harvester Works factory in East Moline. The harvester boasts a full suite of onboard technology, incorporating cameras, tracking and imaging sensors, GPS, telematics, could computing and machine learning to monitor harvest quality and make automatic adjustments based on crop conditions.
"We've also seen the projections from the USDA on cash receipts for principle crops are up pretty significantly this year," Jepsen said.
The easing of trade tensions and China's increased purchases of U.S. corn and soybeans have resulted in higher commodity prices. That, combined with continued strong farmland prices and low inventory levels of used equipment and favorable prices to trade into new equipment, have helped drive large agriculture and production precision agriculture sales, Jepsen said.
"That has led customers to step back into the market after a few years of tepid demand, whether it was due to trade or weather with the derecho ... and some of the flooding the year before," Jepsen said. "There had been some demand that had been paused or deferred."
Sales of small tractors and turf equipment have also risen as more people have chosen to take on more home and property improvement projects as the pandemic forced them to spend more time at home.
"There's also been some movement of people out of cities into more suburban or rural areas, and that's driven activity in that segment," Jepsen said. "And in construction and forestry, after a down year last year as construction sites and job sites around the world paused ... as the pandemic rolled through different geographies, we've seen that start to recover. Housing has been particularly strong. ... And road building has recovered."
The company projected annual net income of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion for the fiscal year, and expects to see increased supply chain pressures through the remainder of the year. Some of that has been tied to a global chip shortage that has snagged production for automakers and the electronics industry, as well as steel and other shortages that have popped up across the supply-chain pipeline as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted shipping, production and demand.
"Those have all definitely impacted both material flowing as well as cost," Jepsen said.
May, in a statement, said Deere & Company is "working closely with key suppliers to secure the parts and components that our customers need to deliver essential food production and infrastructure."