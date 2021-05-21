Deere stock rises in wake of 'solid' quarterly earnings report

Stock of Moline-based Deere & Co. rose Friday, up $4.53 to $359.75, following an encouraging second quarter earnings report.

The farm, construction, forestry, precision and small agriculture, and turf equipment maker posted a 34% increase in sales for the quarter that ended May 2.

Deere reported a net income of $1.79 billion for the second quarter, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the same quarter last year, reflecting improving market conditions.

"We had a really strong second quarter, and it was driven kind of broadly across all of our businesses," said Josh Jepsen, director of investor relations at Deere & Company. "(It's) a recognition of the team really continuing to rise to the challenges we've been facing ... with COVID and some supply (chain) disruptions" and stepping up to respond to customers' needs.

For the first six months of the year, Deere reported more than $3 billion in net income, or $9.55 per share, compared with $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30%, to more than $12 billion, for the second quarter of 2021 and rose 25%, to $21.170 billion, during the last six months.