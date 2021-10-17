Deere strike continues through weekend

Exactly one week after 90% of UAW Local 281 union workers rejected a six-year proposal from Deere & Co., picketers continued their strike through the weekend.
Under a cloudless Sunday sky, more than 30 Deere & Co. employees waved blue and white "UAW On Strike" signs at the main entrance to the John Deere Davenport Works facility, 1175 E. 90th St., while another dozen stood outside the secondary entrance a few hundred feet down the road.
Sunday marked the fourth day of the first major strike against Deere & Co. since 1986.
"At least it's not cold outside; it's a beautiful day," a male employee commented to his fellow picketers. Union members declined to give their names to a reporter.
"But we feel supported by the community," he said. "And that means a lot, because this is what we had to do."
Other picketers around the man nodded their heads in agreement. Just then, a red semi tractor trailer drove by and blared its horn. The group raised their signs and cheered. Other cars and pickup trucks continued to parade by and honk horns as the picketers momentarily stopped conversations to wave their signs in response.
Groups of volunteers have been steadily dropping off supplies for the picketers. The pile of goods at the Davenport site has grown to 10 cases of bottled water, five cases of soda pop, containers of chocolate chip cookies, a box of assorted potato chips, a giant bag of salted almonds and packages of napkins.
The supplies were stacked next to a growing pile of firewood for the group to burn on cold nights in nearby metal barrels. Empty pizza boxes laid atop the stack of wood next to assorted empty food containers.
One of the picketers wore a shirt reading, "It's the U and I in UNION that makes us strong." Music blared on a portable speaker he brought for the people on his picketing shift.
Union members said they are assigned four-hour shifts at a time. Those on the 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday shift said they were grateful for the beautiful weather and hopeful for a good outcome with contract negotiations.
"Nobody wants that 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. shift," a man said as others around him laughed in agreement.