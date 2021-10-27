Deere to judge: Keep Davenport injunction in place

In the legal back-and-forth over a temporary injunction against picketing UAW members, an attorney for Deere & Co. now is asking the judge who issued the order to keep it in place.
Earlier this week, attorneys for UAW Local 281 in Davenport filed a petition in Scott County, asking Judge Marlita Greve, the chief district court judge, to vacate the injunction she ordered. It places limitations on picket activity at Deere's Davenport Works.
The UAW argued that Deere failed to supply the court with evidence of the disruptions they claim striking workers were causing outside the Davenport plant. The UAW also said they weren't notified of the filing of the request for the injunction until after Greve had signed it.
The union has asked Greve to vacate her order.
In response, an attorney for Deere, Lane & Waterman's Mikkie Schiltz, has filed a resistance motion, urging Greve to keep the injunction in place.
The company is arguing that evidence was supplied in their initial request for the injunction and that a union official was notified of the legal action the night before it was taken.
The filing argues that the court was supplied with nine signed statements — four from Deere employees and five from truck drivers, which were the equivalent of affidavits or sworn statements.
All nine people said they "personally observed the picketers' improper and unsafe conduct" at an employee entrance and a contractor gate at Davenport Works, the motion states. The five drivers signed prepared documents, which contained identical wording.
In their request for the injunction, Deere told Greve that picketers were jumping close to or in front of trucks and some trucks and vendors were refusing to enter the property, due to the picketing.
The request indicated that picketers were, "yelling, cussing and photographing" some who entered the plant and "aggressively waving" signs, including in ways that blocked drivers' field of vision.
In addition to defending the evidence presented by Deere, the motion seeking to uphold the injunction states that, contrary to the union's claims, the company did notify them of the intent to request the injunction.
In addition to communicating their concerns about safety at the plant and "harassment" and "intimidation" by picketers, a Deere employee sent an email to a union official at 7:22 on the night before Deere filed for the injunction, indicating the legal action was coming.
There was no indication or evidence that the union official read the email that evening, prior to the next day's order.
A Polk County judge has denied Deere & Co.’s petition to limit picketing activities outside of the company’s Des Moines-area facilities. Meanwhile, a temporary injunction remains in place for picketing workers in Scott County.
Greve is expected to respond to the motions related to the injunction by the end of next week. The union has asked that she be removed from the case, saying she could apply prejudice in a review of her own order.