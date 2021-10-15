Deere union retiree: 'The young guys didn't know what a soup kitchen is'

"I've always had so much respect since then for the Salvation Army," he said. "They helped us so much. And it wasn't easy in those days, because — being a union leader — you couldn't win.

"Half the time, members of the union were mad at you and, half the time, the company was mad at you.

"There were a lot of people who stepped up, though; gave food to the soup kitchens and stuff. It was hard on a lot of people."

When he told Hesse that some of the younger picketers hadn't heard of a soup kitchen, she replied: "They're lucky not to."

But Unterschiedt said he's afraid their luck is about to run out — unless Deere and the UAW can agree on a contract.

"I try to tell the young people to put a few dollars away," he said. "I remember finding out how the other half lives. With no income coming in, you change your ways."

Hesse said she'll be there for the union for the long haul.

"If it keeps going, they'll need help," she said. "I want to do something for third shift, too — not leave them out. I'll go out after closing and take them something.