Deere's injunction curbs UAW strikers

James M. Cooney, a labor and employment law expert in the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said since the alleged exhibits lack a direct mention of fire barrels or chairs being used to create dangerous situations, there isn’t a basis for the ban.

“I would think that there is no basis for prohibiting the fire cans unless there was some evidence that they were using the fire source to intimidate and block,” Cooney said. “From the materials I read, even the company is not alleging that.”

Iversen, at the University of Iowa, said it is unusual to see an injunction ban fire barrels and chairs. Typically, items that are banned have to be "disruptive" and "intimidating."

"The fact that you have something to keep you warm on a cold day is not usually the subject of an injunction over things that cause harm to Deere," Iversen said. "It's hard to see how burn barrels and chairs would cause harm to the company.”

Iversen and Cooney said the restrictions on the number of picketers is also unusual.

"Four is pretty low," Iversen said "Typically you'll see six or eight."

Typically, for the restriction on picketers to be this low, Cooney said the gate entrance would have to be pretty slim.