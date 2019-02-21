David Lee Williams, 46, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on felony charges of receiving and possession of child pornography.
Williams was indicted by a grand jury Feb. 13. According to court records, on or before Feb. 18, 2015 and Sept. 16, 2016, Williams allegedly received images of child pornography that involved minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Williams, a slender man with short dark hair, mustache and a graying beard, conferred quietly with his lawyer, Terry McAtee during the brief courtroom session.
The grand jury determined Williams had images depicting minors younger than 18, prepubescent minors and minors who were not yet 12 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents.
The jury said Williams must forfeit the images and any property traceable to profits from the images, along with property used to commit or promote the offenses, including computer hardware, keyboards, programs, software, storage devices and other equipment.
District of Iowa Assistant United States Attorney Melisa Zaehringer said in court Thursday that Williams is a danger to the community because the crime involves minor victims.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen B. Jackson Jr. set Williams' arraignment and detention hearing for 2:15 p.m. Monday.