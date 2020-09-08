Defund the police? Davenport commission recommends police reforms

"The movement to 'defund' the police actually seeks to see reallocation of a portion of police funds ... toward other agencies and programs that could contribute to public safety in non-law enforcement ways, and may offer some benefits that could help reduce conflict between minority communities and the police," Karp said.

Commissioners proposes city officials reallocate a portion of police and/or city funding to increase the availability of mental health, substance abuse and homeless outreach to relieve officers who find themselves on calls that require intervention and counseling rather than law enforcement.

The recommendation also calls for city funding for restorative justice programs. Such programs focus on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.

Commissioners also recommended funding to create a program to divert at-risk youth from the criminal justice system, as well as more money for the city's Civil Rights Department to provide for more hearings of civil rights complaints.

Commissioner Richard Pokora voted against the recommendation, arguing commissioners don't know how much such proposals would cost or if money would be available.

Pokora said any recommendation, "needs to be grounded in fiscal reality."