Defund the police? Davenport commission recommends police reforms

From decriminalizing simple drug possession to shifting police and city funding toward use of social workers, Davenport's Civil Rights Commission on Tuesday approved a seven-point outline for police reform.
Commissioners debated at length issues of police funding, the role and presence of police officers in public schools, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, non-violent offenses.
The recommendations will be forwarded to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and City Council ahead of a special, joint meeting with Davenport City Council on Sept. 21 to discuss policing reforms.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski was out of the office and could not be reached for comment. Davenport Police Union Chairman Mike Greenleaf also could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Commission member Rabbi Henry Karp, who led the discussion on police reforms, recommended the department's use of social workers and counselors in response to non-violent crimes.
Some racial justice advocates have made "defund the police" a rallying cry that has sparked a heated and polarized debate across the country amid violent protests against police violence and racial injustice in cities like Portland, Ore.
The phrase, though, carries a myriad of meanings from one advocate to the next.
"The movement to 'defund' the police actually seeks to see reallocation of a portion of police funds ... toward other agencies and programs that could contribute to public safety in non-law enforcement ways, and may offer some benefits that could help reduce conflict between minority communities and the police," Karp said.
Commissioners proposes city officials reallocate a portion of police and/or city funding to increase the availability of mental health, substance abuse and homeless outreach to relieve officers who find themselves on calls that require intervention and counseling rather than law enforcement.
The recommendation also calls for city funding for restorative justice programs. Such programs focus on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.
Commissioners also recommended funding to create a program to divert at-risk youth from the criminal justice system, as well as more money for the city's Civil Rights Department to provide for more hearings of civil rights complaints.
Commissioner Richard Pokora voted against the recommendation, arguing commissioners don't know how much such proposals would cost or if money would be available.
Pokora said any recommendation, "needs to be grounded in fiscal reality."
Karp and other commissioners contend such a recommendation is needed to send a message the city prioritize funding to provide support and intervention for youthful offenders and those struggling with mental illness, addiction and homelessness who end up on the doorstep of law enforcement.
As for officers in schools, commissioners support ongoing efforts by a city council task force, in partnership with Davenport schools, to "conduct a series of fact-finding meetings with parents and community stakeholders."
Other recommendations include:
- creating a responsive and safe system for filing police complaints that guards against police retaliation
- reforming pre-trial release programs, including releasing non-violent misdemeanor offenders on their own recognizance, exempting defendants from paying for pre-trial supervision and treating minor violations administratively rather than being re-arrested, detained and prosecuted
- decriminalizing certain "low-level" offenses and civil infractions subject to a reasonable fine and an affordable payment program
- creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies, practices and procedures
- adopting an "unbiased policing" ordinance similar to that of Des Moines. The ordinance bans racial profiling, pre-textual stops and all biased policing, and mandates annual training on implicit bias and de-escalation training.
"Many people have come before the council, asking why we aren’t listening and why we aren’t acting," Davenport Ald. Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, said during council’s committee of the whole meeting last week.
Roughly 20 people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts staged a sit-in in front of the Davenport City Council during its Aug. 26 meeting, demanding council members vote on police reform proposals.
"I contest that we have been listening and there has been action taken," Jobgen said.
That includes recent efforts requiring and providing implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training to all city supervisors, Jobgen said.
He said he supports a nationally accredited Davenport Police Department he feels “is ahead of the curve,” through its use of body cameras; a use-of-force policy that restricts the use of chokeholds and considers it lethal force requiring specific training; review of traffic stops to spot problematic behavior; and aversion of "no-knock warrants."
He does not support calls to remove school resource officers from Davenport schools.
"Personally, I do not believe SRO’s are anywhere close to the root of the ills that plague our youth," Jobgen said.
He added: "My personal goal is that we have continued conversations about racism and improvement of police practices."
