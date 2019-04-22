Jim DeLaCerda covered strangers with blankets and held the hands of the dying.
He died in 1993, but his compassion lives on at an organization that bears his name. As a nurse who worked with patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), he often talked about the inequities they faced.
DeLaCerda House, in its 25th year, provides safe, affordable housing while connecting program participants who have HIV/AIDS with the health care they need. That helps program participants work on their health and eventually transition from the supportive program to housing of their choice, said executive director Cathy Jordan.
A client who identified himself only as “George” said DeLaCerda was “instrumental in getting me off the streets and into a place I could stay.”
George lived with his mother until she entered a nursing home in 2015. After that, “I stayed here, I stayed there,” said George, who heard about the program when he sought assistance at Project Now.
Staying at a DeLaCerda property has relieved a lot of his stress, especially following the deaths of two siblings, George said.
“The staff and everybody is nice and willing to help you,” he said. “It’s a new day. It’s a new page.”
Housing is health care
The first step in rehabilitating DeLaCerda residents is finding housing, said Cathy Jordan, executive director.
“It isn’t a ‘homeless’ program, but we use it for people that are experiencing homelessness,” Jordan said. “Housing is health care. Think about it: If you have no place to call home, how can you ever be expected to keep a doctor’s appointment?”
When people are homeless, she said, they have zero resources.
“Usually, the homeless have very poor health," she said. "Add on top of that if you have an addiction. With HIV, we know from the research that new compliance, it’s the key — adhering to the right treatment indefinitely. People need a home to have a schedule."
The DeLaCerda transitional housing units have names, including Robb’s House and Steve’s House.
On Sept. 30, 2018, the federal grant that supported transitional housing at Robb’s House came to an end, Jordan said. The funding was from the Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care Collaborative Grant.
While the federal program no longer provides housing for Robb’s House, other funds are available, Jordan said.
She works with the board of director to find more sustainable funding for the program.
Since 2000, 69 individuals have lived at Robb’s House, with an average length of stay 168 days. Of those individuals, 57 percent have transitioned into permanent housing.
“In 1996, Robb’s House served essentially as a hospice. It always has been a transitional house, and is a vital step to move people out of emergency shelters and off the streets so they can address health concerns and seek permanent housing," Jordan said.
Clients are interviewed respectfully and privately, with questions such as “Would you be interested in housing for people with HIV or AIDS?” Jordan said.
Waiting list numbers fluctuate, she said. DeLaCerda programs have no time limit: “We want to work with people on finding permanent solutions,” Jordan said. For example, one man who lived in Steven’s House for several years eventually moved into his own apartment in Davenport.
“I want DeLaCerda to be a stopping point for some folks,” she said. “It’s important that they feel that they have succeeded.”
The staff consists of Jordan, services coordinator Nick Wissing and Tammy Skovronski, the supportive services specialist, who recently earned her certification as a “SOAR” (Social Security, Social Security Disability outreach, access and recovery caseworker.)
The certification, Jordan said, will allow program participants who have experienced homelessness and have a disabling condition to apply for Social Security benefits with Skovronski’s assistance.
The average length of time a SOAR-assisted claim is adjudicated at Social Security is 100 days — much faster than the time traditional disability claims take, she said.
“It means the world.”
DeLaCerda’s half-brother Mike Anson, of Muscatine, has trouble talking about DeLaCerda House without choking up.
“I miss him dearly,” said Anson, who is part of the maintenance and grounds crew for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. “He was my oldest brother.”
Anson Googled his brother’s name and discovered the DeLaCerda House.
“It means the world,” Anson said. “He was the most caring individual I’ve ever met to this day.”
Anson shares an anecdote about his late brother's kindness: At DeLaCerda’s funeral, a woman from Chicago showed up. At one time, she had been a heroin addict, living on the streets.
DeLaCerda lived in an apartment behind Wrigley Field in Chicago. The woman would get into the building to find shelter to sleep.
“Jimmy would go out and put a blanket on her to keep her warm,” Anson said. “She wound up straightening her life out,” and became a nurse at Cook County Hospital where DeLaCerda worked. “She wanted to be a nurse because he was.”
Anson called DeLaCerda after he found out about his AIDS diagnosis. “We had a good long talk,” Anson remembers. Afterward, DeLaCerda sent Anson a letter, saying in part, “Mike, that was just like having God talk to me.”
“It was so touching,” said Anson, who plans to attend the May fundraiser for DeLaCerda House.
“I just want everyone to know the man and what he did,” he said. “He was so dedicated to helping people.”
“He was part of my family through my brother,” said Marianne Petersen, who lives in California and is the sister of Jim DeLaCerda's partner, Gene Orton. “Jim and my brother Gene were together for 11 or 12 years.”
Her niece, Molly Ohainle, lives in Seattle and is an AIDS researcher. She was in grade school when Orton and DeLaCerda died. She also happened upon the DeLaCerda House when she was doing online research.
“We just found out last year that this existed,” Petersen said.
Orton’s family, she said, was touched when they found out about the organization. “They were both such passionate men,” she said. Orton was an educator in the Chicago Public Schools.
“That passion and concern for others was incredible to me, and it continues on with the DeLaCerda House.”
The names of Orton, who died in 1992, and DeLaCerda, who died in 1993, are engraved together in the Circle of Friends in the National AIDS Memorial Grove, San Francisco.