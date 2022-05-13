‘Deliniators’ force Bettendorf drivers to obey signs

Oh no you don’t.

Customers leaving the Starbucks on Bettendorf’s Middle Road are encountering a new obstacle to illegal left-hand turns from the “right in, right out” driveway.

Public works crews recently installed 200 feet of yellow, hard plastic “traffic deliniators” in the center of Middle Road to create a physical barrier to disobeying the signs by turning left out of, or into, the popular coffee shop across from the Palmer Hills Golf Course.

After getting complaints from City Council members about drivers disobeying the signs and witnessing a couple of “near-miss” collisions himself, Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt decided to install the flexible barriers that he had seen on the American Public Works Association website.

Another set of deliniators was installed at the Kwik Star location at Belmont and Devils Glen roads.

Those are the only two locations of “right in, right out” on arterial streets that are causing problems, he said. A “right in, right out” arrangement at the Kwik Star on 53rd and Falcon avenues has its own “delineator” in the form of a concrete median in 53rd.

The City Council is not banning future “right in, right out” arrangements but will look at each request on a case-by-case basis in the planning process, taking into account the type of street it will be installed on and the amount of traffic it carries, Schmidt said.

As for the Middle Road location, traffic in that area is heavy and expected to become more so with the opening of a new DuTrac Community Credit Union at the corner of Happy Joe Drive, so the council has approved installing a traffic light in the fall at the intersection of 29th Street and Middle, Schmidt said.

A traffic study concluded that the volume of traffic already warrants a light there, he said.

Officials will keep monitoring traffic as DuTrac opens and “we’ll make adjustments accordingly,” Schmidt said. Middle Road also could be widened at 29th to create a dedicated left-hand turn lane so that traffic doesn’t back up.

