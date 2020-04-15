Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation commits $1.5 million of support

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NAPERVILLE – Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois, recently announced it will provide $1.5 million to help ensure Illinoisans continue to receive vital health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation is providing $500,000 to support the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS) Foundation. It is also launching a $1 million emergency grants program to federally qualified health centers in Illinois.

The ISDS Foundation grant will support efforts to expand access to oral health care. This includes help to provide equipment and supplies for future Mission of Mercy events in the state. The emergency grants program will support Federally Qualified Health Centers, which provide vital services to Illinoisans, including many who experience significant barriers to care.

Federally qualified health centers seeking grants should apply by May 29. Applications will be accepted online at deltadentalil.com/emergency-grant. Grant requests of up $50,000 will be considered.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.