The historic Delta Queen steamboat is scheduled to return to the Quad-Cities in 2020.
The boat, built in 1926, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970 and declared a National Historic Landmark in 1989.
It is 285 feet long, 58 feet, weighs 1,650 tons and can house 176 passengers in its 88 staterooms on three decks, according to its website, deltaqueen.com. The boat also has a steam calliope that covers three octaves.
“The Delta Queen is an important part of our history,” said Cornel Martin, President/CEO of the Delta Queen Steamboat Company in a release. “She’s the last authentic steam-driven paddlewheeler in America.
“Restoring the Delta Queen and returning her to overnight cruise service is the only opportunity for Americans to see our country from the decks of a 1927 steamboat and relive the era of Mark Twain and his cast of river characters,” Martin said.
The Quad-Cities has long been part of the Delta Queen’s history. Decommissioned by the Navy following World War II, the boat’s first Mississippi River trip as a tourism boat included an eight-day layup in Rock Island in 1954, according to company officials. She also made stops at Oneida Street in Davenport through 2007.
The boat has a wooden superstructure, not hull, that was forbidden in 1966 following the Morro Castle fire at sea. In 2017, Congress amended the Coast Guard authorization act, granting the boat grandfathered status after it lost its previous exemption in 2008 when the former owners failed to renew it.
In 2009, the boat was put up for sale and docked as a floating hotel for six years in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It closed in 2014 and the boat was bought by the newly formed Delta Queen Steamboat Co. in Kimmswick, Missouri, in early 2015. It has undergone multi-million dollar repairs, including a new boiler and safety upgrades, in Houma, Louisiana.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.