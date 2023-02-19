The Davenport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., will host the 37th annual Red and White Banquet and Ball on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Double Tree by Hilton, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

The evening will feature semi-formal attire with a social hour, dinner, dessert and entertainment. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person and includes coat check. Tickets can be purchased by calling Charlene Upchurch-Taylor at 563-343-1873.

The ball serves as a fundraiser for the scholarship program. The chapter awards yearly scholarships to qualifying high school seniors and college students who are pursuing a postsecondary degree. To date, the chapter has awarded over $55,000 in scholarships to numerous deserving college bound students from the Quad-City area as well as providing youth programs in the community.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services and programs to promote human welfare among mankind.