Demand for donor blood has returned. Donors have not.

Recruiting blood donors has never been easy.
As the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center saw a marked decrease in mobile donor events at places such as schools, businesses and churches. From March 10 through July, officials at the MVRBC project a loss of 18,000 units of blood.
But that wasn’t the hard part. As social-distancing and stay-at-home regulations were put in place, the decline in donor participation didn’t put the blood supply in peril.
“What we actually saw was a decrease in demand from the hospitals we serve,” blood bank spokesperson Amanda Hess said. “Hospitals did not have as great a need because surgeries were way down. There simply wasn’t the same need that we had before the start of the pandemic.”
Hess said hospitals throughout the Midwest saw a 60% decrease in demand for blood in the first month of the pandemic.
The MVRBC serves Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri and is the primary supplier of both Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals in the Quad-Cities. Hospitals on both sides of the Mississippi River are seeing more and more non-COVID-19 patients and in Iowa are slowly returning to elective surgeries and preventative care.
The demand for blood has returned. Mobile donor events have not.
“Schools and churches mostly don’t have the space, or the population is simply not present. Many people are working from home or in reduced-staff situations. Having a mobile donor is not the priority it used to be,” Hess said. “So we have to get creative. We have to find a way to reach out to donors and ask them to donate at our centers.”
MVRBC local locations are at 3600 16th St. in Moline, 5500 Lakeview Parkway in Davenport, as well as 13420 Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Hess said getting creative included reaching out to traditional mobile donors and asking them to come to a center. MVRBC also has offered $5 gift cards.
“What we’ve really started to stress is the fact COVID-19 patients have a need for blood,” Hess said. “Giving blood has always offered people a chance to help others. Now you can help people fighting this virus.”
MVRBC officials stressed blood donors would be safe in the centers.
All staff and donors are required to wear a face covering while inside donor centers. Paper masks will be provided for those who don’t have a mask or facial covering.
Donors will be required to make appointments for donations. Kirby stressed donor centers will maintain social distancing and appropriate donor flow, and walk-ins will only be accepted when an appointment slot is available.
Potential donors who are experiencing any symptoms of a COVID-19 infection or who have recently had exposure to the virus are asked to refrain from donation.
“Mississippi Valley Regional BloodCenter relies on support from local donors and the organizations that host mobile blood drives to provide the blood supply for hospitals in our region,” said Mike Parejko, the blood-center's CEO. “We are always grateful for that support, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now asking additional donors and host organizations to step forward in this challenging time.”
Anyone looking to donate blood can call (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org.
Pre-screening forms can be completed online at www.bloodcenter.org/EarlyQ.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.