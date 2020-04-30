Dementia, Alzheimer's present difficult challenges for Quad-City families during COVID-19

Rock Island residents Deb and Randy McMurray and their family and Deb’s brother visited Deb’s mother Arliss Stone, a dementia patient, daily for the past year and a half at Friendship Manor.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's really tough,” Deb McMurray said. “Prior to the quarantine starting we were not allowed to see them for about a week because they had the flu going around down there.
“So then they opened it back up, and we got just a short time, and then the quarantine started. Face to face, it has been over six weeks (since we have seen her.)”
It’s been difficult not seeing her mother other than one drive-by parade recently and a few looks at her through a window.
And then there's FaceTime.
“She gets anxious on some of the stuff when you are on the phone with her. We just got done with a FaceTime with her this morning,” Randy McMurray said. She has trouble distinguishing names of kids or her grandkids.
“She has gotten a little worse in terms of knowing who’s who,” he said. “She knows Deb."
But for a person already confused by dementia or Alzheimer’s, it’s that much tougher with routines gone or drastically changed. Some families fear that without consistent, face-to-face contact their loved one will not remember them when the crisis is over.
“It's a real issue,” said Ted Pappas Jr., president and CEO of Friendship Manor in Rock Island, which has about 300 seniors amid its villas, independent living apartments, skilled nursing center and memory care area. ”You take away the family support and you’ve got more confusion. Now you break up dining and activities because CDC doesn't want large groups to cluster because of the spread. Again you are breaking up routines. Seeing their friends and having lunch. Take away those types of gatherings and it adds to more confusion and isolation and more wandering because these routines have been changed temporarily.”
Making it even more challenging are hearing issues, not to mention other efforts to combat the spread.
“You put a facecover over the caregivers,” Pappas said. “Think about the residents being confused about who’s caring for them.”
It’s also not easy being the family, who care but feel like — in a way — they aren’t allowed to.
FaceTime, Skype and phone calls only offer so much after a while. Deb McMurray said the calls are so tough she’s had to not make a few. Plus, the confusion that ensued caused the memory care staff at Friendship Manor to limit the calls to one family member per week.
“We are doing our best with tablets and those types of technology, but the truth is … some of the behaviors with people with dementia and Alzheimer's are increasing because of this lockdown we are in,” Pappas said.
Behaviors commonly associated with Alzheimer’s or dementia (which are similar but not the same) include mood changes; memory loss; forgetting skills, instructions and words; wandering off; confusion; and anxiety.
The family has even been called at night when Stone has wandered from her room to another room.
“She's gotten over-anxious at where she’s at,” Randy McMurray said. “She’s not in her room. Somebody dropped her off (at some other room, she thinks) and she doesn’t know how she got there. She’s in a hotel. Totally off the wall (comments). She doesn’t recognize her stuff in her room.”
At Overlook Village in Moline, the Fountains in Bettendorf and Silvercrest at Garner in Davenport, dealing with the memory challenges of those with Alzheimer's and dementia has been a challenge as well.
Skype and FaceTime are being utilized there, too.
“Our staff are great at engaging and encouraging the memory care residents on these calls and help them stay connected and involved with their families in this way,” Kris Ward, vice president of operations and lifestyle for Dial Senior Living, the parent company said. “We also encourage family visits 'through the windows,' and this works especially well for memory care as the units are on the first floor and easy to access for families. Many of our families come and 'visit' this way on a regular basis. We imagine more will be doing so as the weather improves.”
Ward said that one thing about Alzheimer’s and dementia is that to many of the people suffering from it, this time is almost timeless.
“It’s a difficult time, and our people living with dementia don’t fully grasp what is going on, but they also do not have a good grasp of the time frame,” he said. “What may seem like forever to us, may just seem to be another day, spent with people surrounding them that they know and trust, care for them and spend time with them.
“As long as we are keeping them healthy and engaged, they are doing very well.”
But stimulation is important.
“We are just doubling and tripling our efforts to do everything we can to create activities and stimulation for our residents in our memory care area,” Pappas said. “But it's going to become more and more challenging, and I feel really bad for the families.”
The McMurrays stress they find no fault with Stone's care at Friendship Manor. It’s just a tough time, especially for patients in memory care, and their families.
Deb McMurray hopes it all comes to an end soon.
“(It’s) very important,” she said of it ending soon. Her biggest fear is that her mother, though healthy now, could get sick and die alone.
“We miss the contact. It’s very emotional talking to her on the phone. Sometimes, in the last week and a half, sometimes I do not even call her on the phone because it’s just too hard,” she said, fighting back tears.
“It is very hard on us. Like we said, we went down there every day and we took her different places and that. And now we can’t see her.”
Pappas thinks long-term care facilities will be the last areas to reopen to the public. The elderly may have it the toughest during the pandemic of all the groups, he said.
“I think as this thing drags on we are going to see more and more behaviors, not only in the residents with dementia and Alzheimer's but in the general senior population.”
One good thing is that none of the four facilities have had a resident test positive for COVID-19.
So far, two staff at Friendship Manor have and one staff member each at Overlook Village and Garner Silvercrest.
“Certainly this is a hard time for our memory care folks, and especially for their families,” Ward said. “I don’t know that we will know the full effect that this type of isolation will have on our people living with dementia until we get through this time.”
