Demolition and recovery crews spent Monday fishing bridge steel out of the Mississippi River, following Monday's demo-by-explosion of portions of the old I-74 bridge.

At about 7:35 a.m. Sunday, blasts from controlled explosives sent the two eastbound towers of the old I-74 bridge off their pedestals, dropping them into the Mississippi River. The crash of the green towers and suspension cables created a huge splash, sending water high into the air.

As of Monday morning, crews were working on pulling debris out of the water and onto a barge that carts it off to shore. Walkers and cyclists stoppers along the path at Leach Park in Bettendorf to watch as crews on the river brought steel to the surface.

David Hepker, of Davenport, was out on his morning walk when he stopped at a bench along the trail Monday to watch crews tug suspension cables out of the water. He opted to skip his morning walk on Sunday and watched the bridge explosion online, saying he preferred to be away from the noise and the crowds.

Though he grew up in Makequota, the Quad-Cities also were a part of Hepker's childhood stomping grounds, and he remembers being fearful of the narrow lanes on the old 74 bridge.

"It's sad to see it go," he said. "It's a neat bridge, but it has served its purpose."

Two barges with cranes and crew members were on the water — one closer to the Moline riverfront and the other just off shore of Leach Park. The Leach Park crew was busily pulling suspension cables from the water, which went down with their towers.

A cloud of white smoke and a burning smell lingered in the air near the cement pedestals that once held the green towers. Suspension cables were leaning there as workers cut them into smaller, more manageable pieces.

The teams were working together — some cutting suspension cables while others tied them off with ropes for hauling. The work didn't always go smoothly, and one cable was spotted splashing back into the river after an initial lift.

A few "uh-ohs" could be heard from onlookers as the cable dropped from its crane.

Meanwhile, a second crane near the Illinois shore also was recovering pieces of the exploded towers. Crew members could be seen directing a crane operator on where to place a tower section being lowered onto a barge.

Mark Baumgarten, of Bettendorf, was riding his bike along the riverfront trail when he spotted the workers in the river.

He didn't watch the demolition live or online, but he did hear the explosions from his home near Middle Road and Crow Creek Road.

"We had our patio door open and heard it," Baumgarten said. "It was almost like we could feel it — feel the thunder."

The westbound towers and suspension cables are expected to be taken down later this summer, using a similar process. The concrete bases that disappear under the river also will be imploded at a later date.

The river's navigation channel opened Sunday evening to all river traffic. According to the I-74 River Bridge Facebook, areas outside the main navigation channel remain closed for up to 72 hours and boaters are urged to proceed with caution to minimize their wake during debris removal.