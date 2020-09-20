Democrat Rita Hart campaigns in Bettendorf Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rita Hart fielded questions about jobs, the economy, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the recent death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the front yard of a Bettendorf home Sunday afternoon.

The Democrat made a few campaign stops Saturday and Sunday across Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Hart and Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, are vying to take over for retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.

When asked about the recent death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hart said the judge was an example of someone who reached out and worked with those she did not agree with.

“We have to be the change we want to see in others … each of us have to model the behavior we want to see in others,” she said.

Sunday afternoon's event was at the home of Ian Russell, 41. He said his family normally hosts Democratic fundraisers with 50 to 100 people indoors, but wanted to help support Democratic candidates during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a new format.

“Rita’s got a history of experience and working with people who don’t always get heard and her message of listening really resonates with us,” Russell said.