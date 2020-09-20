Democrat Rita Hart campaigns in Bettendorf Sunday

Rita Hart fielded questions about jobs, the economy, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the recent death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the front yard of a Bettendorf home Sunday afternoon.
The Democrat made a few campaign stops Saturday and Sunday across Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Hart and Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, are vying to take over for retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
When asked about the recent death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hart said the judge was an example of someone who reached out and worked with those she did not agree with.
“We have to be the change we want to see in others … each of us have to model the behavior we want to see in others,” she said.
Sunday afternoon's event was at the home of Ian Russell, 41. He said his family normally hosts Democratic fundraisers with 50 to 100 people indoors, but wanted to help support Democratic candidates during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a new format.
“Rita’s got a history of experience and working with people who don’t always get heard and her message of listening really resonates with us,” Russell said.
The Bettendorf yard was one of three stops Hart made on Saturday and Sunday, a new campaign strategy to be able to get in front of voters, but in a socially-distanced and outdoors venue. About a dozen people showed up Sunday, all of them wearing face coverings, and were spaced out while seated in a variety of outdoor furniture.
Hart’s campaign brought a number of political signs and some attendees took one home with them as the Nov. 3 General Election nears.
The former Iowa state senator was in the yard for about an hour, giving her backstory and campaign messaging followed by answering questions from the crowd.
Hart called Sunday’s event “delightful” in that she didn’t know where the conversation was going to go as she fielded questions.
Her campaign is expected to have more in-person events in the coming weeks, Hart and campaign officials said Sunday.
One person asked about affordable childcare as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Hart said she has one daughter who is able to work from home and afford being able to hire more help, but another daughter is an essential worker and has to send her child to daycare.
“There’s just so many stresses around the childcare issues, on top of the stresses of raising children. We have a societal obligation to listen to the people struggling with this and help to find some resources to lessen that burden,” Hart said.
“Everyone has their own individual situation and that’s why it’s so important that we as a society do what we can to really look at this childcare situation as an infrastructure problem and work with local entities and local government.”
That work could include forming partnerships between businesses and school systems and/or creating incentives for businesses, among other possibilities Hart listed Sunday.
One attendee asked about the issues surrounding ethanol in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to deny “gap year” waivers for petroleum refiners.
Those “gap year” waivers would have retroactively allowed the petroleum industry to remove hundreds of millions of gallons of corn-based ethanol from the market and sidestep a congressional requirement of blending at least 15 billion gallons of ethanol a year into the nation’s fuel supply.
But exemptions were granted in August 2019.
“I think the tragedy here is that these waivers were ever granted in the first place,” Hart said Sunday. “We want to make sure we’re moving to biofuels and clean energies.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.