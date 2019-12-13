Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer returning to Quad-Cities this week

Tom Steyer, a billionaire progressive activist and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is returning to east Iowa with campaign stops in Muscatine, Iowa City and Davenport.
His Aunt Betsy turns 100 years old in Iowa City. After a meet-and-greet in Davenport on Monday afternoon, he'll sit down for an interview with the editorial board of the Quad-City Times. Visit details are below:
Muscatine Meet-and-Greet
You have free articles remaining.
- December 15, 11:15 AM
- Black Pearl Cafe
- 413 E. 2nd St, Muscatine
Economic Speech in Iowa City
- December 16, 10:00 AM
- Merge
- 136 S. Dubuque Street, Iowa City
Davenport Meet-and-Greet
- December 16, 12:00 PM
- Center for Active Seniors
- 1035 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.